Left Menu

Congress files police complaint against Nupur, Naveen in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:03 IST
Congress files police complaint against Nupur, Naveen in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday lodged a police complaint against suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal in Guwahati for their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Police said they are looking into the matter and are yet to register a case on the basis of the complaint lodged at Bhangagarh police station.

''We have received the complaint regarding the remarks made by the persons in question. We are yet to register a case and it is still in enquiry stage,'' a police officer said.

Sharma, who made an objectionable statement about the Prophet during a TV debate on the Gyanvapi controversy, and Jindal, who posted a derogatory remark on his Twitter handle, were suspended by the party.

Senior spokesperson of Assam Congress Romen Chandra Borthakur, who filed the complaint on behalf of his party, alleged that the image of India has been tarnished, and age-old unity and integrity have been affected due to the statements by Sharma and Jindal.

Talking to reporters, Borthakur maintained that India should not bow down to international pressure and apologise for the remarks made by the duo as their statements were not the country's official stance.

A complaint was also filed against the Sharma, Jindal and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi at the same police station in Guwahati on Tuesday by Dulu Ahmed, a leader of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

Ahmed also demanded action against Owaisi, a Telangana MLA, for allegedly making ''objectionable comments'' against Hindus at a public meeting.

Police are yet to register a case in connection with Ahmed's complaint as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022