Congress wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan: Gehlot

I congratulate all the three newly elected MPs Shri Pramod Tiwari, Shri Mukul Wasnik and Shri Randeep Surjewala.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Congress on Friday won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, overcoming the challenge posed by BJP-backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra, according to the party.

The BJP got the fourth seat.

Congress candidates Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari were elected to the Rajya Sabha, according to a tweet by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

BJP candidate and former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari said he had also won, polling 43 votes.

''Congress's victory on three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan is a victory of democracy. I congratulate all the three newly elected MPs Shri Pramod Tiwari, Shri Mukul Wasnik and Shri Randeep Surjewala. I am sure that all the three MPs will be able to strongly advocate the rights of Rajasthan in Delhi,'' Gehlot tweeted.

Speaking to reporters, Tiwari said, ''I am thankful to the state and the central leadership for making me the candidate. I got 43 votes.'' The statements came before the official announcement of the results.

All 200 Rajasthan MLAs had cast their votes for the Rajya Sabha elections by Friday afternoon.

In the House, the Congress has 108 MLAs, BJP 71, Independents 13, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, and the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two each.



