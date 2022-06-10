Left Menu

ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi for appearance on June 23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 21:59 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appear before it for questioning on June 23 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said Friday.

Gandhi, 75, was earlier asked to depose on June 8 but as she got infected with COVID-19, she sought a fresh date from the federal probe agency.

Gandhi has been given the fresh date for June 23 to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi where her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said.

Her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to be questioned in the same case on June 13.

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

