ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi for appearance on June 23
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appear before it for questioning on June 23 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said Friday.
Gandhi, 75, was earlier asked to depose on June 8 but as she got infected with COVID-19, she sought a fresh date from the federal probe agency.
Gandhi has been given the fresh date for June 23 to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi where her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said.
Her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to be questioned in the same case on June 13.
The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Minister Muraleedharan hails Indian-American community's role in deepening ties with the US
US prez set to nominate Indian-American diplomat Gautam Rana as ambassador to Slovakia
Indian-origin lawyers fined by Singapore court for delaying execution of drug trafficker
US prez Biden set to nominate Indian-American diplomat Gautam Rana as ambassador to Slovakia
Two killed in gas cylinder explosion at restaurant in UAE are Indian and Pakistani: report