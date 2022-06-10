Left Menu

Take strict action against those disturbing law and order, Adityanath to officials

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-06-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 22:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict action against those disturbing law and order of the state, officials said.

He also directed to ensure proper security arrangements at mosques during Friday prayers During a meeting with officials about the law and order situation late Thursday evening here, the chief minister asked them to take strict action against those who play with law and order, a senior official said on Friday.

Following the directives, the administration maintained a special vigil in Gorakhpur because of which no incident of protest took place outside the mosques after the congregational prayers, he said.

Protests broke out in some cities of the state after Friday prayers over a BJP leader's remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

