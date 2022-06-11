RS polls: Counting begins in Maharashtra after 8-hour delay over rules breach row

The counting of votes in the Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra began after 1 am Saturday following the Election Commission go-ahead.

The counting was scheduled to start at 5 pm Friday, but it could not be taken up as the BJP approached the Election Commission alleging violation of rules by three MLAs of the state's ruling alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

''The process has started after a wait of eight hours,'' NCP state president and election in-charge Jayant Patil said.

The ECI took almost eight hours to decide the validity of the votes which were objected upon, said the state minister.

''Voting was over by 4 pm. We had a zoom call with the ECI officials but it took so long to start the counting of the voting. Now, the counting has commenced,'' he said.

''One should understand how the system works that takes such a long time to decide on the validity of votes. I hope Sena MLA Suhas Kande will try to secure his vote legally,'' he said.

Objections were raised against the votes cast by the NCP’s Jitendra Awhad, the Congress’ Yashomati Thakur and Shiv Sena’s Suhas Kande as well as against the BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar and independent MLA Ravi Rana.

Except Kande's, all other votes were ruled to be valid.

Kande did not show his ballot to anyone else but still his vote has been invalidated, Patil said.

The returning officers will now commence the scrutiny of remaining 284 votes and see if there are any irregularities.

Once the lot of valid votes is finalised, the quota of votes for winning a seat will be decided and officials can commence counting of votes.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik are fielded by the BJP, while the Shiv Sena has nominated Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. The NCP and Congress have fielded Praful Patel and Imran Pratapgarhi respectively for the Rajya Sabha election.

Polling was necessitated after the BJP decided to field a third candidate when the number of legislators it has can get it only two seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)