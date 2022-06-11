Rajya Sabha polls: Surjewala thanks Congress after making home run in Rajasthan

Soon after the Congress marked all three Rajya Sabha seats it contested in party-ruled Rajasthan, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala thanked party's president supremo Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi and assured of 'doing the work properly'. "Thanks to Congress President, Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal. And thanks to the leading leaders and colleagues of all the Congress whose affection, support, and faith have given the opportunity to become the voice of the party in the Parliament of the country. Will do the work responsibly," tweeted Surjewala in Hindi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also congratulated party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Pramod Tiwari and Mukul Wasnik for their victory in the biennial polls to the upper house of parliament and called the win a victory for democracy. "Congress' victory in three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan is a victory for democracy. I congratulate all three newly-elected MPs - Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala. I am sure that all the three MPs will be able to firmly champion the rights of Rajasthan in Delhi," Gehlot said in a tweet.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also congratulated the newly-elected MPs from the state. "I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the three candidates of the Congress party - Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala, and Pramod Tiwari - for winning the Rajya Sabha elections from the state," he said.

Congress won all three Rajya Sabha seats it contested in party-ruled Rajasthan with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also winning a seat in the state. (ANI)

