Rajya Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal thanks state BJP leadership after winning in Maharashtra
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday thanked the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders after his victory in the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Polls.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday thanked the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders after his victory in the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Polls. "I want to thank former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, state party chief Chandrakant Patil and the entire team for the victory," said Goyal while addressing the media persons.
Earlier senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday lauded the party's win in the Rajya Sabha polls in the state and called it 'a happy moment'. "It's a happy moment for us as all three BJP candidates have won," said Fadnavis.He also highlighted the party's share in the votes.
"Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde have received 48 votes each. Our third candidate has received more votes than Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut," he added. Out of 6 seats in Maharashtra, BJP won 3 seats. Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP won one seat each while Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar lost the election. (ANI)
