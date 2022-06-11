Left Menu

RCP may lose his Patna bungalow in addition to Union cabinet berth

We have now allotted Gandhi another bungalow on the same road, said Ashok Choudhary, the minister for Building Construction Department.Choudhary, who is a trusted aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JDUs de facto leader, insisted that there was no political angle and that the chief secretary had been assigned the bungalow since 07, Circular Road, where the states top bureaucrat earlier resided, was currently occupied by the CM himself.It is well known that the CMs official residence 01, Anney Marg, is more than 100 years old and undergoing extensive repair work.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-06-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 13:49 IST
RCP may lose his Patna bungalow in addition to Union cabinet berth
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister RCP Singh, who was recently denied another term in Rajya Sabha by the JD(U) he headed a year ago, may now have to give up the sprawling bungalow in Patna he had been occupying for a few years.

A notification was issued by the Building Construction Department earlier this week stating that the ministerial bungalow 07, Strand Road, will be allotted to the state's chief secretary.

''It must be clarified that the bungalow was not allotted to RCP Singh. It was allotted to JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi who consented to allow RCP to live there. We have now allotted Gandhi another bungalow on the same road,'' said Ashok Choudhary, the minister for Building Construction Department.

Choudhary, who is a trusted aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U)'s de facto leader, insisted that there was ''no political angle'' and that the chief secretary had been assigned the bungalow since 07, Circular Road, where the state's top bureaucrat earlier resided, was currently occupied by the CM himself.

''It is well known that the CM's official residence 01, Anney Marg, is more than 100 years old and undergoing extensive repair work. Hence, he has moved to 07, Circular Road. In due course, it was decided to make his current abode a part of the chief minister's official residence and assign a new house to the chief secretary,'' said Choudhary.

The explanation, however, is likely to be taken with a pinch of salt by the state's residents who have a reputation for seeing through political intrigues.

Singh, who holds the important steel portfolio in the Narendra Modi government, has his cabinet berth in jeopardy as his Rajya Sabha term expires in July.

A former IAS officer who entered politics in 2010, Singh, known by his initials ''RCP'' in political circles, had a meteoric rise in politics thanks to his proximity to the chief minister whom he had served in various capacities since Kumar's stint as the railway minister.

The elevation of Singh as the JD(U)'s national president in January last year, when Kumar gave up the top post in the party, raised many eyebrows. Within a few months, Singh became a Union minister and people close to Kumar said that the ambitious bureaucrat-turned-politician had lobbied for himself without taking the mentor into confidence.

The wily Kumar bared his teeth by making Singh quit the party president's post which is now held by his old associate Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan.

Denial of another Rajya Sabha term, which could cost Singh his place in the Union cabinet, and now ''ouster'' from the bungalow which was seen as an unofficial perk, has stunned ''RCP loyalists'' who now seem to be making all efforts to demonstrate that their loyalty rests with Nitish Kumar and none else.

Kumar, who insists that RCP was dropped because ''the party'' wanted to give a chance to its Jharkhand unit chief Kheeru Mahto, has left his former protégé puzzled by saying he need not resign as Union minister since his tenure in Parliament is not yet over.

The baiters of RCP Singh are, meanwhile, strutting about with a barely suppressed schadenfreude.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022