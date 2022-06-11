BJP leader Wagh condemns Mumbai police circular on ACP nod for POCSO Act cases

BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Saturday condemned a circular reportedly issued by Mumbai police in which officials have been asked to lodge cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after getting nod from the respective assistant commissioner of police.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the circular was issued on June 6 by the Mumbai police commissioner and asked if the latter had the right to come up with such a diktat.

''The circular states that sometimes cases are registered under POCSO Act and for molestation etc due to the complainant having old enmity or property dispute etc. It says people are arrested without verification and have to be let off later. This maligns the image of the arrested person, as per the circular,'' she claimed.

''To prevent this situation, all personnel must seek permission of the ACP before lodging such cases, the circular states. Is the police trying to save those who commit crimes against women and children? This order should be recalled. Do the chief minister and home minister know about this circular? This is illegal,'' Wagh alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)