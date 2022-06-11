Left Menu

BJP leader Wagh condemns Mumbai police circular on ACP nod for POCSO Act cases

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-06-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 14:17 IST
BJP leader Wagh condemns Mumbai police circular on ACP nod for POCSO Act cases
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Saturday condemned a circular reportedly issued by Mumbai police in which officials have been asked to lodge cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after getting nod from the respective assistant commissioner of police.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the circular was issued on June 6 by the Mumbai police commissioner and asked if the latter had the right to come up with such a diktat.

''The circular states that sometimes cases are registered under POCSO Act and for molestation etc due to the complainant having old enmity or property dispute etc. It says people are arrested without verification and have to be let off later. This maligns the image of the arrested person, as per the circular,'' she claimed.

''To prevent this situation, all personnel must seek permission of the ACP before lodging such cases, the circular states. Is the police trying to save those who commit crimes against women and children? This order should be recalled. Do the chief minister and home minister know about this circular? This is illegal,'' Wagh alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022