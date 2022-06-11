Left Menu

Nadda interacts with heads of missions from 13 countries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 19:57 IST
Nadda interacts with heads of missions from 13 countries
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Jun 11 (BJP) BJP president J P Nadda interacted with the heads of missions from 13 countries, including Spain, the United Kingdom and Nepal, at the party headquarters here on Saturday as part of the ''Know BJP'' initiative.

Addressing the diplomats, Nadda said his party believes in better communication between different countries' dispensations and political outfits so that they can understand the vision of each other. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) firmly believes in a healthy democracy and shared cultural ties, he said, according to a statement.

The heads of missions from Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Serbia, Spain, the UK, Jamaica, Mauritius, Nepal and Thailand were present at the third such meeting.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of the BJP's foreign department, and the party's national spokespersons Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Guru Prakash were also present.

The ''Know BJP'' campaign is the party's initiative to introduce its vision, mission and work culture to different countries.

A documentary on the party's history and development journey was also shown to the diplomats and Nadda later took questions from them as well.

The BJP chief has so far interacted with the diplomats and heads of missions of 47 countries, including those from the European Union (EU), the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022