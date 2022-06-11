Cong plans protest next week against BJP’s ‘politics of vendetta’ in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Congress will hold a peaceful sit-in here against the BJP-led central government's "politics of vendetta" on June 13, the day when its leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case, a party spokesperson said on Saturday.

The decision to stage a peaceful 'dharna' on June 13 outside party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk here was taken at a meeting of senior party leaders, chaired by Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir, the spokesperson said.

He said the sit-in protest will start at 9.30 am by senior leaders and activists from different areas and followed by another batch of senior leaders and workers, if need be, till Gandhi's return from the ED office.

"It was decided in one voice that the party shall solidly stand behind the leadership of (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and aggressively fight against the politics of vendetta by the BJP government against the party, especially Gandhi family," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the meeting also condemned the attempts to provoke religious clashes in the country and in Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to the people to defeat the designs of divisive forces trying to create division and hatred in the society.

The meeting demanded stern action against the "forces of provocation who want to create communal divide under the nose of BJP government in the country and in J&K", the spokesman said.

