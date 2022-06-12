Left Menu

3135 candidates elected unopposed in Panchayat elections

A total of 3135 candidates were elected unopposed in the Panchayat elections from Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Indore SDM Munish Singh Sikarwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During the Panchayat elections in the Indore district, candidates contesting from two wards of the Janpad Panchayat Sanwer won unopposed, both were supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). At the BJP office, Sanwer MLA and cabinet minister Tulsi Silavat welcomed the winners and offered them sweets.

At the same time, 16 Women sarpanches were elected unopposed, apart from this 3117 panches of Sanwer and Depalpur were also elected unopposed. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers was on June 10, after scrutiny of which the candidates elected unopposed were announced.

The election of the remaining candidates will be held in the Indore district in the first phase on June 25. In the first phase, polling will be held in all the four tehsils of the district, Indore, Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow), Sanwer and Depalpur.

These voting will be held for Panch, Sarpanch, Janpad members and Zilla Panchayat members. SDM Munish Singh Sikarwar told ANI, "In the four tehsils, there were 17 posts of district panchayat members, 100 posts of the Janpad Members, out of which 2 candidates were elected unopposed, out of about 331 posts of sarpanch, 16 candidates were elected unopposed and there are 4555 posts of Panch, out of which 3117 Panches were elected unopposed. Voting for the rest will be held on June 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

