Left Menu

Akhilesh shares video of cops thrashing men in 'lock-up', raises question over incident

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted a video of policemen thrashing some men with sticks in a lock-up, saying questions should be raised over such incidents.However, it is not clear from the video whether the incident took place at a police station or some other place.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-06-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 16:19 IST
Akhilesh shares video of cops thrashing men in 'lock-up', raises question over incident
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted a video of policemen thrashing some men with sticks in a ''lock-up'', saying questions should be raised over such incidents.

However, it is not clear from the video whether the incident took place at a police station or some other place. Sharing the video on his Twitter handle on Saturday, Yadav condemned the police action. ''Questions must be raised on such a detention, otherwise, justice will lose its power ('iqbal'). UP is No.1 in custodial deaths. UP tops in human rights violations and UP is ahead of all in Dalit atrocities,'' he wrote tweeting the video. Responding to Akhilesh's remarks during a press conference at the BJP office here, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said, ''Rioters are being beaten up but Akhilesh Yadav is feeling the pain.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022