Akhilesh shares video of cops thrashing men in 'lock-up', raises question over incident

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted a video of policemen thrashing some men with sticks in a ''lock-up'', saying questions should be raised over such incidents.

However, it is not clear from the video whether the incident took place at a police station or some other place. Sharing the video on his Twitter handle on Saturday, Yadav condemned the police action. ''Questions must be raised on such a detention, otherwise, justice will lose its power ('iqbal'). UP is No.1 in custodial deaths. UP tops in human rights violations and UP is ahead of all in Dalit atrocities,'' he wrote tweeting the video. Responding to Akhilesh's remarks during a press conference at the BJP office here, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said, ''Rioters are being beaten up but Akhilesh Yadav is feeling the pain.''

