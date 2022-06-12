ED summonses to Sonia, Rahul attempt to silence opposition: Cong MP

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan alleged on Sunday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summonses issued to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were part of the BJP-led Centre's ''tactic to muzzle the voice of the opposition and divert public attention from issues like inflation, unemployment and the deteriorating security situation in Kashmir''.

The ED has summoned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to appear in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue.

Ranjan claimed that the summonses were legally and technically untenable as no case could be made out against the Congress leaders since there was no financial transaction anywhere.

Referring to the National Herald case, she said the Congress had bailed out the newspaper, which was incurring huge losses.

Ranjan said of the Rs 90 crore, Rs 67 crore were paid to the employees under the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) and as gratuity and the remaining amount was paid as rent, electricity charges and a certain amount was also paid to the government, which the company owed to it.

The Congress leader alleged that it is a clear case of ''vendetta and harassment'' as the BJP's policy is to ''either make people join it or unleash various central agencies like the CBI and the ED on their political opponents''.

She said the Congress and its leaders cannot be cowed down by such harassment.

''We will face it legally while at the same time, will not let you (BJP) off the hook and will continue to oppose and expose you,'' Ranjan said.

The Congress will keep maintaining its pressure on the Centre and draw public attention towards its wrongdoings, she added.

Ranjan alleged that leaders from opposition parties such as the Congress, the Shiv Sena, the DMK, the TMC and the NCP are ''selectively being targeted and harassed by misusing the CBI and the ED''.

She mentioned several names of opposition leaders who, she alleged, are being harassed and intimidated by the ED.

