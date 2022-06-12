BJP heading for clean sweep in Karbi Council polls in Assam

The BJP is heading towards a runaway victory in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections by leading in all the 26 constituencies, officials said on Sunday evening.

The Congress, the principal opposition party of the state, is looking to draw a blank in the elections.

According to counting updates by the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC), the BJP is leading in all the constituencies, spread across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

While Congress is at the second position in seven constituencies, Independents are trailing in 17, ASDC and AAP are in the second position in one seat each.

Sources in the ASEC said BJP has already won 15 seats and is leading in the remaining constituencies, but an official declaration is awaited.

Around 78 per cent voting took place in the election of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council in Assam on Wednesday.

The election for KAAC was held for the first time after the signing of a peace agreement with five insurgent groups of Karbi Anglong district in September 2021, the third such accord inked with militants of the hill district with earlier ones being signed in 1995 and 2011.

With signing of the 'Karbi Anglong Agreement' last year, over 1,000 militants surrendered and a 'Special Development Package' of Rs 1,000 crore for the Karbi areas was announced.

Along with KAAC polling, the by-election to Koklabari constituency in Baksa district of the Bodoland Territorial Council also took place on Wednesday and the counting was conducted on Sunday.

''The counting of votes for by-election to No. 22 Koklabari BTC constituency was held peacefully today. The winner is Mantu Baro from UPPL Party,'' ASEC said in a statement.

The by-poll was necessitated after UPPL president Pramod Boro won both Goibari and Koklabari seats in the 2020 BTC polls and vacated one of the constituencies.

