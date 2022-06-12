Left Menu

Instead of 'Satyagraha', reveal the 'satya' on National Herald case: BJP to Congress

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 21:13 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should confess before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about his family's involvement in the National Herald case, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Patra claimed that the Gandhi family is afraid of facing the ED.

''Rahul Gandhi should go and confess the truth before the ED that he has embezzled Rs 500 crore,'' the BJP leader said.

''They (Congress) are planning to launch 'Satyagraha'. Please reveal the 'satya' (truth) on National Herald case first,'' Patra said.

With Rahul Gandhi set to appear before the ED on June 13 in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd deal, the Congress has decided that all its top leaders and MPs would take out a protest march to the agency headquarters in New Delhi and stage a ''satyagraha'' against what the party called its ''misuse'' by the central government.

State Congress president Sarat Pattanayak said his party will stage a demonstration in front of ED's Odisha headquarters in Nayallai on Monday.

