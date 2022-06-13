Kris Faafoi to be leaving Politics

Kris Faafoi has today announced that he will be leaving Politics in the coming weeks.

Kris Faafoi has thanked the Prime Minister for the privilege of serving as a Minister in her government.

"It's been an honour to serve New Zealander's as a Minister and as a Member of Parliament, but it is right for me to give more time to my family and for opportunities that allow that.

"I am the father of George, Fred and Theo who say they want to see more of their Dad, which is something I think is a reasonable ask.

"I spoke with the Prime Minister about my wishes at the last election, and we had a more recent conversation the end of the last school holidays. I thank her for being supportive and allowing me to call time on my political career. I remain in awe of her strength and leadership.

"While I leave as a List MP, I did serve 10 years as the Labour Member of Parliament for Mana, I wish to thank and acknowledge the people of Mana for backing me for a decade. It was rewarding, challenging and a privilege that I never took for granted.

"As a Minister I responded to states of emergency, introduced Market Studies, cracked down on loan sharks, managed border settings during COVID-19 and set up Public media to succeed in the future.

"I first arrived at Parliament as a Press Gallery reporter, I've been a staffer, MP, whip, and a Minister. It is fair to say I've seen many aspects of Parliament first hand and I will truly miss the energy and the people.

"It is with a heavy heart that I leave, but it is the right time. I look back at the last 12 years with pride and I look forward to the years ahead with new challenges, and most importantly more time with my family" Kris Faafoi said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)