Left Menu

Britain urges EU to change post-Brexit trade rules with N.Ireland

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 13:09 IST
Britain urges EU to change post-Brexit trade rules with N.Ireland
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British foreign minister Liz Truss told the European Union's Maros Sefcovic on Monday the bloc must be willing to change post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, repeating that London wanted a "negotiated solution".

"Spoke to (European Commission) Vice President Maros Sefcovic to discuss the legislation we are announcing today to fix the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol and restore political stability," Truss said on Twitter.

"Our preference is a negotiated solution, but EU must be willing to change the Protocol itself."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022