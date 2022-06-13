Left Menu

Cong stages dharna outside ED office in Doon to protest ED summons to Rahul

Besides Mahra, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Yashpal Arya and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh also participated in the protests, saying such authoritarian measures were not going to deter opposition leaders. Congress leaders also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-06-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 14:16 IST
Cong stages dharna outside ED office in Doon to protest ED summons to Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

Congress workers on Monday gheraoed the ED office here and sat on a dharna outside it to protest against the ED summons to its leader Rahul Gandhi, terming it as the Centre's ''misuse'' of the agency to intimidate opposition leaders. Gandhi appeared before the ED in New Delhi for questioning in the National Herald money laundering investigation.

They said Gandhi had to appear before the ED as he keeps raising issues of public interest inside and outside Parliament.

Howsoever hard, the Centre may try but such measures can never succeed in intimidating Congress workers, PCC president Karan Mahra said, terming it as a ''harassment'' of the Congress leader. Besides Mahra, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Yashpal Arya and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh also participated in the protests, saying such ''authoritarian measures'' were not going to deter opposition leaders. Congress leaders also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022