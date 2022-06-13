Cong stages dharna outside ED office in Doon to protest ED summons to Rahul

Congress workers on Monday gheraoed the ED office here and sat on a dharna outside it to protest against the ED summons to its leader Rahul Gandhi, terming it as the Centre's ''misuse'' of the agency to intimidate opposition leaders. Gandhi appeared before the ED in New Delhi for questioning in the National Herald money laundering investigation.

They said Gandhi had to appear before the ED as he keeps raising issues of public interest inside and outside Parliament.

Howsoever hard, the Centre may try but such measures can never succeed in intimidating Congress workers, PCC president Karan Mahra said, terming it as a ''harassment'' of the Congress leader. Besides Mahra, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Yashpal Arya and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh also participated in the protests, saying such ''authoritarian measures'' were not going to deter opposition leaders. Congress leaders also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest.

