Will move privilege motion against illegal detention: Cong MPs

Four Congress MPs Rajni Patil, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, L Hanumanthaiah and Su. Thirunavukkarasar on Monday slammed Delhi police for detaining them without any reason while they were on the way to the party office. They were taken to the Mandir Marg Police station.

Speaking to ANI today, L Hanumanthaiah told ANI, "We are going to move privilege motion in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as this is the clear violation of the privilege of the MPs. We have not done anything wrong. We were on the way to the party office when the incident took place." "Is it an offence to go to the party office? How can police stop us and bring us here and keep MPs in the police station? We will move a privilege motion in the Parliament and they (Centre) will have to explain it. They (Centre) should take permission if they want to detain us. Delhi Police just brought us all in a bus to Mandir Marg here for no reason. This move by the Centre is highly objectionable and anti-constitution," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Rajni Patil said, "We are never afraid to stand for our leader Rahul Gandhi. We will always support Rahul Gandhi. We went to the party office to support Rahul Gandhi ji. Later, we were brought to Mandir Marg Police Station and detained here." Another Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh told ANI, "We were going to the Congress office. We had an invitation and not only four MPs, but all MPs were called when the incident took place. We were later brought the Mandir marg police station. Even under British rule, we were not intimidated like this! We four have decided to move privilege motion in Rajya Sabha against such illegal detention."

Protests are being staged by Congress workers in several parts of the country as the ED quizzes MP Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will also have to appear before the ED in the case on June 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)