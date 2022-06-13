Akhilesh seeks votes in name of religion: Balyan

Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan on Monday hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging the opposition leader seeks votes in the name of religion.

''Akhilesh Yadav seeks votes in the name of religion. If he stops seeking votes on this basis, his shop will close down,'' said Balyan who arrived here to address a public meeting. The minister’s statement came a day after Yadav criticised the ruling BJP over the violence following Friday prayers on June 10. Violence had taken place in parts of the state over now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Mohammed. ''It is no secret that the BJP's politics is based on hatred and division of society on the instructions of its parent organisation RSS,'' he had said.

To a question on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, Balyan said the agency’s job is to enquire if there is a wrongdoing.

They do scams and when the government acts, they allege oppression, the minister said.

