Assam: BJP sweeps Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council polls

BJP won all the 26 seats, SEC said in a statement.Around 78 per cent voters turnout was recorded in the elections held on Wednesday.The polls were held for the first time after the signing of a peace deal with five insurgent groups in Karbi Anglong in September last year.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-06-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 21:11 IST
The ruling BJP in Assam on Monday swept the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections, winning all the 26 constituencies, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

Congress, the principal opposition party in the state, scored a duck.

''The counting of votes was held peacefully. BJP won all the 26 seats,'' SEC said in a statement.

Around 78 per cent voters' turnout was recorded in the elections held on Wednesday.

The polls were held for the first time after the signing of a peace deal with five insurgent groups in Karbi Anglong in September last year. It was the third such agreement signed with militants based in the district, with the earlier two being inked in 1995 and 2011.

After the signing of the latest peace deal last year, more than 1,000 militants surrendered and a special development package of Rs 1,000 crore spread over five years was announced.

