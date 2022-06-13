U.S. restricts visas of 100 people who undermined Nicaragua's democracy -Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday the United States would impose visa restrictions on 93 more people believed to have undermined democracy in Nicaragua after what he called President Daniel Ortega's "illegitimate" 2021 election.

Washington "remains deeply concerned about the Ortega-Murillo regime’s unjust detentions of political prisoners and ongoing abuses against members of civil society," Blinken said in a statement.

Those targeted by the visa measures include judges, prosecutors, national assembly members and interior ministry officials, Blinken said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)