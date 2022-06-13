Biden not close contact of Trudeau, U.S. official says after PM tested positive

U.S. President Joe Biden was not a close contact of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after the Summit of the Americas in California, a White House official said.

Last week, Trudeau met Biden and attended the summit, where leaders from the region gathered to discuss issues impacting those countries, including immigration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)