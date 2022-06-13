Left Menu

Biden not close contact of Trudeau, U.S. official says after PM tested positive

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 22:01 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden was not a close contact of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after the Summit of the Americas in California, a White House official said.

Last week, Trudeau met Biden and attended the summit, where leaders from the region gathered to discuss issues impacting those countries, including immigration.

