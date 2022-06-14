Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court takes no action on Bayer bid to nix weedkiller suits

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday took no action on Bayer AG's bid to dismiss legal claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the German company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. The case was not mentioned on a list issued by the court on Monday as it decided on whether to hear pending appeals, raising at least the possibility that the justices are considering hearing it. Bayer has asked the justices to take up its appeal of a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers.

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi will see the heat index rise from Monday morning until midweek, the National Weather Service said.

White nationalists accused of planning riot are bailed out of Idaho jail

Thirty-one members of white nationalist group Patriot Front, arrested in Idaho over the weekend on suspicion of plotting to violently disrupt an LGBTQ pride event, were released from jail on bond and will make their initial court appearances in the coming weeks, a court official said on Monday. The men, arrested on Saturday after the U-Haul rental truck they were riding in was pulled over, face misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot, according to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Police Chief Lee White.

New York Governor signs legal protections for abortion providers and patients

Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday signed legislation that protects patients getting abortions and medical professionals in New York from legal retaliation by other states that restrict the procedure. Some 26 states are poised to ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized it nationwide. A leaked draft opinion by the court showed that its conservative majority intends to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion. A final ruling in that case is expected shortly.

British police charge Kevin Spacey over alleged sex crimes

British police said on Monday they had charged Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey over historic allegations of sex offences, with the actor due in court on Thursday. Prosecutors last month authorised the charges to be brought against Spacey, 62, on four counts of sexual assault against three men, and a further charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

U.S. attorney general calls Senate gun legislation 'meaningful progress'

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday endorsed a bipartisan Senate gun-safety proposal as "meaningful progress" as he announced new gun-trafficking charges in an effort to crack down on the gun violence plaguing America. "We do think that at least the framework that I read about this morning with respect to the bipartisan negotiations would be meaningful progress in that direction," Garland said at a news conference.

Flooding, mudslides force rare closure of Yellowstone National Park

Record flooding and rockslides following a burst of heavy rains prompted the rare closure on Monday of all five entrances to Yellowstone National Park at the start of the summer tourist season, the park superintendent said. The entire park, spanning parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, will remain closed to visitors, including those with lodging and camping reservations, at least through Wednesday, as officials assess damage to roads, bridges and other facilities.

U.S. Treasury's Yellen to visit Sioux tribe next week, discuss COVID aid

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit the Rosebud Sioux Tribe next week in South Dakota to discuss COVID-19 aid funding and make good on her pledge last year to visit a Native American nation, Treasury and tribal officials said on Monday. The visit on June 21 will give Rosebud Sioux leaders an opportunity to show Yellen the impact that some $195 million in American Rescue Plan funding is making on one of the poorest and largest tribal nations in the United States.

Takeaways from second day of Trump Jan. 6 hearings

Top advisers to then-President Donald Trump told him that his claims of widespread election fraud were unfounded and would not reverse his election loss, but he refused to listen, according to testimony on Monday at a hearing of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The committee is showcasing this testimony as part of a broader picture it aims to paint of a president trying to illegally hold onto power after losing the Nov. 3, 2020 election to Democratic President Joe Biden.

Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion

If the U.S. Supreme Court votes to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, conservative states will have more confidence that their new limits on abortion will stand while liberal states will feel more urgency to protect and expand abortion rights. Here are some restrictions and protections state legislatures have taken up in 2022:

