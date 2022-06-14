Rajasthan BJP working committee meeting tomorrow

The Rajasthan BJP will convene a meeting of its state working committee in Kota on Wednesday, a party spokesperson said.

Prior to this meeting, the party's state office-bearers and state heads of various morchas will also meet on Tuesday evening.

BJP National General Secretary and state In-charge Arun Singh, state chief Satish Poonia and state General Secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar are among the prominent leaders who will address the working committee meeting, the spokesperson said.

