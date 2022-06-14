Left Menu

Telangana BJP chief served notice for 'derogatory' skit on CM

On June 2, the BJP Telangana unit, under the leadership of its president Bandi Sanjay had conducted an event on the Telangana Formation Day and staged a skit.After watching the skit, the TRS social media convenor lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the BJP State unit misused the platform to defame the TRS government schemes with accusations on the Chief Minister and the government with an intention to mislead the people and provoke hatred and unrest.Subsequently, a case was registered against Bandi Sanjay and others.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:11 IST
The police have served a notice to BJP's Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, seeking his appearance before them, as part of an investigation in relation to a case booked against him for allegedly insulting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Bandi Sanjay, who has been named as prime accused in the case was issued notice under 41-(A) (1) CrPC, police said on Tuesday. On June 2, the BJP Telangana unit, under the leadership of its president Bandi Sanjay had conducted an event on the Telangana Formation Day and staged a skit.

After watching the skit, the TRS social media convenor lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the BJP State unit 'misused' the platform to defame the TRS government schemes with accusations on the Chief Minister and the government with an intention to mislead the people and provoke hatred and unrest.

Subsequently, a case was registered against Bandi Sanjay and others. Three people have been arrested so far.

The police had earlier said on examination of the video, it is evident that the organisers have misused the dais and the event to make derogatory comments and personal attacks to lower the image of a person elected by democratic means and holding a constitutional post.

