'Insult for Maharashtra': NCP says as Ajit Pawar not allowed to speak at PM event

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday said that not allowing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to speak in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration ceremony of Sant Tukaram Shila Mandir was "an insult" to the state. She pointed out that while Pawar was not allowed to speak, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis however made a speech.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Sant Tukaram temple in Pune and inaugurated a Shila temple in Pune today. "DCM of Maharashtra & Guardian Minister of Pune Ajit Pawar Dada was not allowed to speak in presence of PM Narendra Modi Ji at program in Dehu, Pune. However, LOP Devendra Fadnavis was permitted to talk. This is an insult for Maharashtra," Sule tweeted.

PM Modi arrived in Pune earlier today and was received by Pawar and Fadnavis among others. Later, the Prime offered at Sant Tukaram temple in Pune and inaugurated a Shila temple here on Tuesday. The Prime Minister also participated in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai in the evening. It may be noted here that after the 2019 Assembly polls in Maharashtra threw up a fractured verdict, Fadnavis, in a dramatic turn of events, took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister along with NCP's Ajit Pawar as the deputy chief minister.

However, the celebrations were momentarily and Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra CM after three days of taking the oath. Later, NCP along with Congress and Shiv Sena formed the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)