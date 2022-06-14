Left Menu

'Insult for Maharashtra': NCP says as Ajit Pawar not allowed to speak at PM event

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday said that not allowing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to speak in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration ceremony of Sant Tukaram Shila Mandir was "an insult" to the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:14 IST
'Insult for Maharashtra': NCP says as Ajit Pawar not allowed to speak at PM event
PM Modi with Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday said that not allowing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to speak in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration ceremony of Sant Tukaram Shila Mandir was "an insult" to the state. She pointed out that while Pawar was not allowed to speak, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis however made a speech.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Sant Tukaram temple in Pune and inaugurated a Shila temple in Pune today. "DCM of Maharashtra & Guardian Minister of Pune Ajit Pawar Dada was not allowed to speak in presence of PM Narendra Modi Ji at program in Dehu, Pune. However, LOP Devendra Fadnavis was permitted to talk. This is an insult for Maharashtra," Sule tweeted.

PM Modi arrived in Pune earlier today and was received by Pawar and Fadnavis among others. Later, the Prime offered at Sant Tukaram temple in Pune and inaugurated a Shila temple here on Tuesday. The Prime Minister also participated in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai in the evening. It may be noted here that after the 2019 Assembly polls in Maharashtra threw up a fractured verdict, Fadnavis, in a dramatic turn of events, took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister along with NCP's Ajit Pawar as the deputy chief minister.

However, the celebrations were momentarily and Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra CM after three days of taking the oath. Later, NCP along with Congress and Shiv Sena formed the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022