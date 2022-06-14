Police were mute spectators when our office was attacked: Congress Kerala unit

Congress Kerala unit on Tuesday alleged that the police did not provide protection and were mute spectators when workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) attacked their office even though they (Congress) had informed them about the possibility of an attack. Congress Kerala unit had feared an attack after Youth Congress workers raised slogans and protested against CM Pinarayi Vijayan on a flight the previous day.

After the Youth Congress workers protested against Vijayan, CPI(M) workers allegedly attacked KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Notably, police were deployed in front of the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in Ernakulam following the violent incident.

However, DCC president Muhammad Shiyas asked them to leave and alleged that police are trying to protect CPI(M) workers who allegedly attacked the offices. "Workers of DYFI tried to vandalise the party office of the Congress last night here. The police stood with them to help them. We no longer need any police protection. The police are here to protect the people of the CPI(M)," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that top police officials were informed yesterday about the possibility of violence in the party office, however, no action was taken. "There was a possibility of violence. But they did not take action. Therefore, the DCC office does not need the protection of the police. We are enough to protect it," Shiyas said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran said that the party will observe black day against the CPI(M) alleged attack on the party headquarters. Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, Dr V Sivadasan, wrote a letter to Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Arun Kumar alleging assault on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Alleging attacks on Congress offices in the state by CPI(M), Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, on Tuesday said that the chief minister was proving to be a "bigger dictator than Hitler, Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath." The remarks come after Youth Congress workers, who raised slogans against Vijayan on board an aircraft bound to Thiruvananthapuram, were booked for attempt to murder.

"A case for attempting to murder has been registered against the Youth Congress workers for simply raising slogans in protest. On the flight yesterday, they just raised slogans and said 'protest, protest'. With this Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is proving to be a bigger dictator than Hitler, Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath,'' Satheesan alleged at a press conference here. (ANI)

