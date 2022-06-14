Left Menu

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 14-06-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 22:21 IST
Assam BJP's two-day executive meeting begins
Diphu (Assam), Jun 14 (PTI)A two-day meeting of BJP's Assam state executive body began here on Tuesday with the party vowing to strengthen its base further in Karbi Anglong district, where it swept the recently held council polls.

Talking to reporters, Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita said the the executive committee meeting will primarily adopt two resolutions at the end of the deliberations.

''The first one will be to strengthen our base further in Karbi Anglong and the second - a thanks giving resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma - on completion of their eight years and one year in office respectively,'' he added.

The two-day meeting will also discuss various policies of the BJP-led government and find ways to take them to the public, Kalita said.

The BJP recorded a stunning victory in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council election with the saffron party winning all the 26 constituencies, Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said on Monday.

The Congress, the principal opposition party of the state, failed miserably with a duck in the Council of the hill district.

