Tukaram inspires us to create compassionate society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the ideals of Sant Tukaram motivate several people and he also inspires us to serve others and create a compassionate society.

Modi visited Dehu near here during the day to inaugurate a `Shila' (rock) temple of the famous 17th-century Bhakti poet and saint.

''The ideals of Sant Tukaram motivate several people. He inspires us to serve others and nurture a compassionate society,'' the PM tweeted later. During his speech on the occasion, Modi said that Sant (saint) Tukaram was called the ''Kalas'' or the peak of `the saints' temple'. ''Sant Tukaram lived his life through a lot of hardships and he even faced a drought and saw hunger. During such times, he donated all his property to society,'' he said.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who also attended the event, said Tukaram Maharaj gave direction to society during a very difficult period.

''After the Yadav dynasty ended, the entire society was scattered. Superstition had replaced faith. Rituals had increased and there was exploitation. In this period, the Sant tradition in the state once again gave a fillip to the Bhagwat dharma,'' he said.

Tukaram Maharaj also made efforts to rid society of superstition, Fadnavis added.

Prime Minister Modi was walking on the path shown by Sant Tukaram, the former Maharashtra chief minister added.

''Adopting the message of serving the poor and marginalised, prime minister Modi, who is working for the poor, is a 'warkari' (devotee of Lord Vitthal) in the true sense,'' said Fadnavis.

The warkari sect propagated the concept of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', and Modi is also doing the same work, he added.

''In line of the concept of 'Pasaydan' composed by Sant Dnyaneshwar, which tells us that the entire world is our own, PM Modi during the COVID-19 pandemic supplied vaccines to the entire world and spread the thought of Bhagwat Dharma to every common person,'' Fadnavis said.

