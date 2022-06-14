Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Choose AAP to give momentum to development work, Sisodia to voters

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with the residents of Rajinder Nagar and appealed to them to vote for AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak in the upcoming assembly bypoll to give momentum to development work in the area.

Hitting out at the BJP, he said the party has eight MLAs in Delhi but no development work has been carried out in their constituencies.

The Rajinder Nagar bypoll is scheduled for June 23 and the counting of votes will take place on June 26.

''Residents of Old Rajinder Nagar should elect a leader who will guarantee development work here, not one who would hinder work of public interest. People of Rajinder Nagar should elect an honest, true and dedicated leader Durgesh Pathak,'' a statement quoted Sisodia as saying.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, splendid work has been done to improve education, health, electricity, water, and basic infrastructure.

''To give momentum to such development work in Rajinder Nagar too, people should vote for CM Arvind Kejriwal's politics of honesty and development,'' he added.

Targeting the BJP, Sisodia said, the party has MLAs in eight constituencies in Delhi but because of its ''dirty politics in all those constituencies, no development work has taken place''.

''Whenever government employees go there to construct a road, lay water pipelines, install CCTV cameras, BJP MLAs come there to obstruct the work in some way or the other. They fear that if any development work will be done there, people will become admirers of CM Arvind Kejriwal,'' the deputy chief minister said.

The Rajinder Nagar bypoll was necessitated after AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was sent to the Rajya Sabha in March.

AAP's Durgesh Pathak is pitted against BJP's Rajesh Bhatia and Congress' Prem Lata in the bypoll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)