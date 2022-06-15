Left Menu

BJP members stage walkout in West Bengal Assembly

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:39 IST
BJP members stage walkout in West Bengal Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition BJP legislators staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly after Question Hour on Wednesday demanding a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the law and order situation of the state.

At the end of Question Hour, a BJP member stood up from his seat, followed by others as well, demanding a statement on post-poll violence and the recent unrest in the state following a controversial statement by a saffron party member.

The BJP members demanded why the chief minister is silent on the law and order situation of the state.

Later, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters outside the House that the chief minister's latest visit to Delhi will be a big flop as in 2019 when she tried to unite all the Opposition leaders before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He claimed the NDA will come with huge majority which will be repeated in 2024.

Adhikari said that a recent circular raised the House Rent Allowance (HRA) of WBCS executive cadre and not for others as they directly serve the state government officials.

Referring to status of BJP members going back to Trinamool party fold, the LoP said that the Speaker can neither swallow the issue nor usurp it and is caught in a tricky situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022