UP Congress to gherao Raj Bhawan on Thursday

Uttar Pradesh Congress will hold a 'Raj Bhawan gherao'' programme on Thursday to protest continued questioning of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case.

The manner in which former national president of the Congress is being tortured on the pretext of interrogation by the ED at the behest of the BJP will not be tolerated, chairman of UP Congress’ Media and Communication Department Naseemuddin Siddiqui told reporters here on Wednesday.

The former minister said that the atrocities committed by the police by entering the party headquarters in Delhi at the behest of the BJP have crossed every limit. “Congress will intensify satyagraha across the country against it and on Thursday, June 16, the Raj Bhavan will also be gheraoed in Lucknow,” Siddiqui said.

He also alleged that the BJP was misleading the public by questioning Gandhi to divert attention from the main issues.

