Chhattisgarh govt to bear educational expenses of boy rescued from borewell

The Chhattisgarh government will bear the educational expenses of Rahul Sahu, an 11-year-old boy who was rescued after being stuck in a borewell for 104 hours, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Wednesday.

Baghel visited Apollo Hospital here where the child was admitted after he was rescued on Tuesday night, a government statement said.

The CM, who arrived in Raipur from New Delhi in the afternoon, directly flew to Bilaspur in a helicopter from Swami Vivekanand Airport, Raipur.

''It was our duty (to save him). Life of each and every citizen is precious to us. The educational expenses of the child will be borne by the state government,'' Baghel was quoted as telling Rahul's mother Geeta Sahu.

The entire rescue team did an extraordinary job, he added.

The CM also spoke to doctors about the boy's health.

“You are like God for us. Your team has saved my son's life by tearing away stones. Everyone took care of him as if their own son was trapped. We will pray for you for the rest of our lives,” the statement quoted Geeta as saying to the CM.

Rahul, who fell into an unused 80-feet deep borewell in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in state's Janjgir-Champa district on the afternoon of June 10 while playing, was rescued on Tuesday night after an over 100-hour-long operation. He was stuck at a depth of more than 60 feet below the surface.

Earlier in the day, the doctor who attended him in the hospital said he was stable and being treated for sepsis.

Usually, the treatment of sepsis takes a minimum seven days. It is difficult to predict when Rahul will be discharged, the Apollo Hospital's senior consultant (paediatrician) Dr Sushil Kumar said.

He has suffered multiple injuries due to which he has fever, the doctor added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)