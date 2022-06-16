Left Menu

Goa Congress leaders detained during protest march near Raj Bhavan over National Herald issue

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:33 IST
Goa Congress leaders detained during protest march near Raj Bhavan over National Herald issue
  India
  • India

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar and a number of other party leaders were detained by police on Thursday while they were marching towards the Raj Bhavan to protest against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money laundering case.

The Congress workers, including women members of the party, waived black flags during the protest.

They were stopped on a road leading to the Raj Bhavan, located in Dona Paula area near the state capital, and later taken to the Panaji police station, a senior police official said.

''It was preventive detention to ensure there was no law and order issue due to their protest,” the official said.

However, Patkar told reporters that they had gone to meet Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai. ''We had an appointment with the governor, but despite that, we are detained,” he said.

Patkar claimed the BJP-led central government was targeting opposition leaders using the central agencies.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (51) was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for the last three days in the National Herald money laundering case.

His statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He has been called by the agency for the fourth day on June 17 as he sought an exemption for Thursday.

The Congress has called the agency's action vendetta politics of the Centre.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities involving Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns the National Herald.

The newspaper is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian. PTI RPS GK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

