UK PM's ethics adviser quit after being put in "impossible and odious position"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former ethics adviser said he decided to resign after being asked to offer advice on measures he said risked a deliberate and purposeful breach of the government's ministerial code.

"This request has placed me in an impossible and odious position," he said in his resignation letter to Johnson, which was published by the government on Thursday. "I can have no part in this."

