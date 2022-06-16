Left Menu

K'taka CM to visit New Delhi tomorrow, to meet Union Ministers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:35 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be on a visit to New Delhi on Friday, to meet Union Ministers and to take part in a television network's event.

According to the CM's tour plan shared with the media by his office, he will be leaving for New Delhi from Bengaluru in the morning and will be meeting Union Ministers after reaching the national capital.

After taking part in a television network's event later in the day, he will be attending the GST meeting through videoconferencing.

Bommai will be leaving for Bengaluru from New Delhi in the evening. There is no official confirmation regarding whether he will be meeting BJP's central leadership during the visit.

The CM's New Delhi visit comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled two-day visit to Karnataka on June 20 and 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

