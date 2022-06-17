Left Menu

Rahul visits Sonia Gandhi at Ganga Ram hospital

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday night visited his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here and is likely to stay through the night with her, sources said. The Congress president was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, owing to post-Covid issues.

Rahul visits Sonia Gandhi at Ganga Ram hospital
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday night visited his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here and is likely to stay through the night with her, sources said. The Congress president was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, owing to post-Covid issues. He is likely to stay through the night with his mother at the hospital, the sources said. Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on June 13 visited their mother at the hospital.

She had been staying with her mother as Rahul Gandhi was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), sources said. The ED had questioned Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper even as large-scale protests were held in many cities by party workers.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala had on Sunday said that Sonia Gandhi was stable and would be in the hospital for a few days. Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was to appear before the ED on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued fresh summons to her to appear on June 23.

