Raids against Gehlot's brother 'vendetta politics', says Cong
The Congress on Friday termed the raids against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot brother Agrasen Gehlot vendetta politics and said it will not be silenced by such tactics.The CBI carried.out searches at the premises of Agrasen Gehlot after it registered a fresh case of corruption against him.This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds.
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Friday termed the raids against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot brother Agrasen Gehlot vendetta politics and said it will not be silenced by such tactics.
The CBI carried.out searches at the premises of Agrasen Gehlot after it registered a fresh case of corruption against him.
''This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds. Ashok Gehlot was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi Government's brazen response! We will not be silenced,'' Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.
The probe agency is carrying out searches at multiple locations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Agrasen Gehlot
- Ashok Gehlot
- Rajasthan
- Congress
- Jairam Ramesh
- Modi
- Ashok
ALSO READ
India-US solidarity for global good, says Congressman
BSP demands bar on 6 Rajasthan MLAs, who defected to Congress, from voting in Rajya Sabha polls
Congress leader says 'Jinnah, Nehru divided country in act of wisdom'
Safeguarding trevor exchanges, Congress MLAs called at Deepender Singh Hooda's Delhi residence
New Odisha Congress chief asks members to stay united, not lose confidence in fight against BJD, BJP