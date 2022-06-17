Left Menu

Raids against Gehlot's brother 'vendetta politics', says Cong

The Congress on Friday termed the raids against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot brother Agrasen Gehlot vendetta politics and said it will not be silenced by such tactics.The CBI carried.out searches at the premises of Agrasen Gehlot after it registered a fresh case of corruption against him.This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 11:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

''This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds. Ashok Gehlot was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi Government's brazen response! We will not be silenced,'' Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

The probe agency is carrying out searches at multiple locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

