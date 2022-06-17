SIT probe in cases of land grabbing, a welcome step: Goa minister

Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday welcomed the state government's decision to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe cases of land grabbing and illegal transfer of land ownership and claimed that it may be a big scam.

The state government's announcement about forming an SIT had come after Rane had last week announced action in cases of illegal transfer of land in the state.

“If you look at it, it's a big scam. I don't know the magnitude of it,” the state town and country planning minister told reporters here.

It is a welcome step that the state government has formed an SIT to investigate into all these illegalities. This will help take the investigation to its logical end, Rane said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Thursday said that even government lands have been sold off or acquired fraudulently by land mafia in the state.

The police have received many complaints of fraudulent sale of land and even government lands have been grabbed in this way, he said.

The archaeology department and registration department have also lodged complaints of fraudulent land transactions, the chief minister said, adding that the problem of land grabbing and illegal transfers was acute in the coastal area.

