Left Menu

Maha: Cong leaders, workers stage protest in Nagpur over ED action

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:37 IST
Maha: Cong leaders, workers stage protest in Nagpur over ED action
  • Country:
  • India

Local Congress leaders and workers staged an agitation in front of the collectorate in Maharashtra Nagpur city on Friday, condemning the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi. Senior Congress leaders and workers have been staging protests against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case over the last three days.

Local Congress leaders and workers raised slogans against the Central government in front of the collectorate and warned that such protests will continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022