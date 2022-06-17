Don’t compromise on the unity, sovereignty and security of India: VP Naidu

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today said that people have every right protest, but there is no place for violence in a democracy. 'Damaging public property would be harming nation's interests', he said and called upon people to shun extremist tendencies.

Interacting with a group of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, Shri Naidu called upon the people to protect the nation's unity, sovereignty and integrity, and said that 'hatred and intolerance are not part of Indian culture'. The Vice President reiterated that India is the largest thriving parliamentary democracy and follows the principle of 'Sarva Dharma Sambhava'. He said that the colonial rulers tried to create an inferiority complex among Indians and urged students to take pride in India's glorious civilisation.

Replying to a variety of questions from the students, the Vice President said that to be successful in life, it is important to aim high, work hard, and remain committed to achieving one's goals. He advised the students to read about the lives and teachings of our great leaders and emulate their qualities to achieve success.

The Vice President wanted the students to protect and promote their mother tongue, while acquiring proficiency in as many languages as possible. He advised the students to adopt healthy food practices and undertake regular exercise.

