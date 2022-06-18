Left Menu

Swimming-FINA to vote on transgender policy on Sunday

Cycling's global governing body this week amended its rules on transgender participation. The UCI doubled the period before transgender athletes are allowed to move from one sex class to another from 12 to 24 months and halved the maximum permitted testosterone level to 2.5 nmol/L.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 12:28 IST
Swimming-FINA to vote on transgender policy on Sunday
Fina Image Credit: Wikipedia

FINA will vote on a new policy regarding transgender swimmers at an extraordinary general congress in Budapest on Sunday, the global governing body of swimming said.

The regulations could have a major impact on the career of American Lia Thomas, the first known transgender woman to win a NCAA Division I title in the female class. Congress will hear a report from a transgender task force comprised of "leading medical, legal and sports" figures and then vote on the new inclusion policy, a FINA spokesman said.

The issue of transgender inclusion in sport is highly divisive, particularly in the United States where it has become a weapon in the so-called "culture war" between conservatives and progressives. Opponents to transgender athletes in women's sport, which include British former Olympic medallist Sharron Davies, maintain that anyone who goes through male puberty will always have a major physical advantage over women.

Advocates for transgender inclusion argue that not enough studies have yet been done on the impact of transition on physical performance, and that elite athletes are often physical outliers in any case. Cycling's global governing body this week amended its rules on transgender participation.

The UCI doubled the period before transgender athletes are allowed to move from one sex class to another from 12 to 24 months and halved the maximum permitted testosterone level to 2.5 nmol/L.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022