Left Menu

Arbitrary decisions imposed on India causing loss to energy, manpower: Akhilesh attacks BJP

PTI | Lucernevalley | Updated: 18-06-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 16:05 IST
Arbitrary decisions imposed on India causing loss to energy, manpower: Akhilesh attacks BJP
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday trained his guns on the BJP, alleging that ''arbitrary decisions'' were being imposed on India causing a loss to the country's energy and manpower.

His comments assume significance amid the widespread protests against Agnipath, the contentious defence recruitment scheme, that led to a man dying in police firing in Telangana as trains went up in flames, public and private vehicles were attacked, and railway stations and highways turned into battleground in many states.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, ''Opinion, advice, consultation, consent, consultation, counselling, discussion, joint decision and group meeting. These democratic words are not in the dictionary of the BJP.'' ''Because of this, again and again, arbitrary decisions are being imposed on the country, due to which the energy and manpower is getting wasted owing to anti-people policies and schemes of the government,'' he said.

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022