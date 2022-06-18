MP civic polls: BJP drops history-sheeter's wife as candidate from Indore

The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Saturday withdrew the candidature of a woman for the upcoming civic polls after it was found that her husband was a history-sheeter against whom the stringent National Security Act had been invoked earlier.

The BJP had announced the name of Swati Kashid as its candidate for Indore's Ward 56 on Friday, but it was pulled back a day later.

He husband Yuvraj Kashid alias Yuvraj Ustad was arrested under NSA in 2020 after the stringent law was invoked against him by the previous Congress government, police said, adding that he is an accused in murder cases and other offences.

''After the issue of Swati Kashid's family background being criminal was brought to the knowledge of the party and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, her name was withdrawn by following the zero tolerance policy,” said state BJP president VD Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)