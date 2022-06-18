Left Menu

Sangrur to be turned into model district, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government will transform Sangrur into a model district by setting up industrial units, educational institutes and hospitals.Mann, who was addressing a gathering of traders and businessmen here, sought votes for his party candidate Gurmail Singh in the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls.Sangrur was dubbed to be a backward district but now it will be transformed as a model district of Punjab.

PTI | Sangrur | Updated: 18-06-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:46 IST
Mann, who was addressing a gathering of traders and businessmen here, sought votes for his party candidate Gurmail Singh in the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Mann, who was addressing a gathering of traders and businessmen here, sought votes for his party candidate Gurmail Singh in the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls.

''Sangrur was dubbed to be a backward district but now it will be transformed as a model district of Punjab. We will develop smart schools, multi-speciality hospitals and boost industrialisation to generate employment,'' said Mann.

Sangrur will be turned into an industrial hub, he said. Mann along with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held meetings in Sangrur, Barnala and Sunam segments.

Mann said the state government will launch a single-window portal to eliminate inordinate delays and corrupt practices in the process for getting necessary approvals to set up a business venture.

Mann said this single-window portal will hugely benefit traders and businessmen to avail all government services, including NOCs and other approvals.

He said 6,000 acres have been freed from encroachment in the past three months, adding that a special crackdown against influential people will be launched soon to remove encroachment from 60,000 acres of government land across the state.

Hitting out at the opposition for creating an uproar over the law and order situation, Mann said the Congress and SAD-BJP leaders are bewildered with the functioning of the AAP government and they are trying to malign its image with their ''scurrilous'' remarks.

Speaking on this occasion, Sisodia lauded the pro-people decisions taken by the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the past three months.

The Delhi deputy chief minister said corruption has been ''eliminated'' from Punjab by AAP.

Attacking opposition parties, Sisodia said earlier leaders focused on filling their coffers and indulged in scams but the AAP government under the leadership of Mann is working painstakingly to bring back the lost glory of the state.

He said new schools, colleges and hospitals will be built across the state and unemployed youth will get jobs.

The Mann government has already approved giving over 25,000 jobs in the state, he said. Sisodia also appealed to people to ensure the victory of AAP candidate Gurmail Singh.

The bypolls will be held on June 23 while the counting will take place on June 26. The Sangrur seat was vacated by Mann after he was elected to the state Assembly in elections earlier this year.

Mann had won from the seat in 2014 and 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

