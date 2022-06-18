Left Menu

Violent protests against 'Agnipath' scheme 'unacceptable': Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 21:03 IST
Army aspirants went on a rampage in certain parts of the country protesting against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, which offers four years short term service to young recruits from the age of 17 and half years. Image Credit: Flickr
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation on Saturday said violent protests against the Agnipath Scheme were 'unacceptable'.

Addressing reporters, he said, "I have not looked at the (Agnipath) policy per se but whatever may be the policy, the violence you see is simply unacceptable.'' "Burning our country is not an option. It doesn't matter how much disagreement I have, I cannot go on burning my country," the spiritual leader said.

These recruits will be called as 'Agniveer.' At the end of their service they can be offered continued service in the Army or they will be paid about Rs 11.5 lakh.

The Centre said that these Agniveers will be given preference in Central Armed Police Forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

