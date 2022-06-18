Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah declines to be opposition nominee in presidential election, says he has 'a lot more active politics ahead'

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday withdrew as a potential opposition candidate for the presidential elections, saying he had "lot more active politics ahead".

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday withdrew as a potential opposition candidate for the presidential elections, saying he had "lot more active politics ahead". Farooq Abdullah's name as a potential candidate was mentioned in the meeting of opposition parties by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier this week.

In a statement, Farooq Abdullah said he was withdrawing his name from consideration and looks forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate. He said Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and his efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times.

"I am honoured to have had my name proposed as a possible joint opposition candidate for the office of President of India by Mamata Banerjee. Subsequent to Mamata didi proposing my name, I have received a number of calls from opposition leaders offering their support for my candidature," he said. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said he had taken a few days to discuss this "unexpected development with my family and senior colleagues".

Farooq Abdullah said he was deeply touched by the support that he has received and is honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country. "I believe that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times. I have a lot more active politics ahead of me and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country. Therefore I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate," he said.

"I'm very grateful to Mamata didi for proposing my name. I'm also grateful to all the senior leaders who offered me their support," he added. NCP leader Sharad Pawar had earlier declined offer to be opposition candidate in presidential election.

Opposition parties have decided to field a common candidate for the presidential election. (ANI)

