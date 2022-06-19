Left Menu

Youth protesting against Agnipath scheme unaware of its benefits: Muraleedharan

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-06-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 13:14 IST
Youth protesting against Agnipath scheme unaware of its benefits: Muraleedharan
Union Minister for State V Muraleedharan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The youth protesting against the Agnipath scheme are those who are unaware of its benefits to them as well as the Indian armed forces, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Sunday and urged them to withdraw from their agitation.

Speaking to reporters here, Muraleedharan said the youth need not be apprehensive about the scheme for the recruitment of youths aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy, and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

He said youngsters were protesting against it without knowing about it.

The Union Minister further said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has not been found lacking where the future of the youth, the welfare of armed forces, and national security was concerned.

He urged the youth protesting against the scheme to withdraw from it.

His statement comes a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged Modi to put the scheme on hold saying the ''protests erupting'' against it was a clear indication of the sentiments of India's youngsters.

On June 16 night, the Centre had raised the upper age limit for recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme to 23 years for 2022 as protests against it intensified.

On Saturday, June 18, the central government also announced several incentives including reserving 10 percent vacancies in its paramilitary and the Defence Ministry for Agnipath retirees, and said it will look into any grievance about the new military recruitment scheme ''with an open mind'.

Those recruited under the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'.

After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 percent of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022